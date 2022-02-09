Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VSH opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

