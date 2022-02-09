Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $40.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

VOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,881. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.