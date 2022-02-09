Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 780 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.41 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock valued at $703,984,977. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

