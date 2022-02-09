Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $576.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

