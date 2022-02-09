Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,060 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alcoa worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,552 in the last ninety days.

NYSE AA opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

