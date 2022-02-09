Voya Investment Management LLC Has $51.76 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,681,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.82. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

