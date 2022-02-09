Voya Investment Management LLC Has $61.39 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of RingCentral worth $61,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.95.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

