Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

AXP stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

