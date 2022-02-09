Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,883,419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,883,419 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $55,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

