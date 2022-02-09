Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $609.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

