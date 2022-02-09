Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.