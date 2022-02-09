W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.