Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

