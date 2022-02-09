Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $101,066.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $215.24 or 0.00482181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

