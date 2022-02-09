Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

