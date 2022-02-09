Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE WTS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

