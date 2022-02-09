Waves Enterprise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $476,985.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $476,985.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

