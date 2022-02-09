Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

