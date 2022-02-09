Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,117 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

