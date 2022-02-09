Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $807.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $873.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.