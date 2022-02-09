Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

