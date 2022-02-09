Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

