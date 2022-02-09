Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

