WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.