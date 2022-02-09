Wedbush Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after buying an additional 59,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

