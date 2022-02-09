Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $74.37 on Monday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Sleep Number by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

