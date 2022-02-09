Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $174.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.79.

LEA opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 10,300.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

