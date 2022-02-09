Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,659 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises 7.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.90% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $46,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EMD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,540. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

