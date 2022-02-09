Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

