Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

WDC stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 3,137,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.76.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

