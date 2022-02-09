Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WAB opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

