WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises 9.9% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Impactive Capital LP owned 1.60% of WEX worth $126,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

WEX stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,682. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

