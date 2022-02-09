Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 960,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.