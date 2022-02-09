Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.75.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.