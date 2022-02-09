White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.92 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,043.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,020.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,070.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

