WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 40,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 47,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WLDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

