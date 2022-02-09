Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 49,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.24. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

