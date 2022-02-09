Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.