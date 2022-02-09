WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.71

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and traded as high as $43.87. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 107,429 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

