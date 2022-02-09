WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.86.
WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $88.42. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.