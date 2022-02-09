Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires 8,970 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Beyond Air worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

