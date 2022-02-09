Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

