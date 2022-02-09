World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE WWE opened at $52.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,691,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

