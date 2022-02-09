Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Insider Doug McCutcheon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) insider Doug McCutcheon acquired 5,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($42.06) per share, with a total value of £155,500 ($210,277.21).
Shares of LON WWH opened at GBX 3,110 ($42.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,965 ($40.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($53.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,397.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,594.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile
