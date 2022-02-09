Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Insider Doug McCutcheon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) insider Doug McCutcheon acquired 5,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($42.06) per share, with a total value of £155,500 ($210,277.21).

Shares of LON WWH opened at GBX 3,110 ($42.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,965 ($40.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($53.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,397.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,594.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

