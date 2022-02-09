WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.79. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

