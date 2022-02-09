Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 3,807,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

