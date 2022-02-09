Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEBEF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 17,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.