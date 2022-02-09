Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEBEF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

XEBEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 17,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

