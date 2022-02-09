Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 13,011 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 966,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,675. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,657,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 703,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

