XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.35% of XPEL worth $91,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,186,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,800 shares of company stock worth $19,203,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

