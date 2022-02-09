Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.22

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,953,333 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £59.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.76.
About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.