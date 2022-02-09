Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.22

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,953,333 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.76.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

