XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $304.65 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, XYO has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $304.65 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

